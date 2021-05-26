State government declares’ Black Fungus’ as notifiable disease

Kolkata: Another state government in the country had declared ‘Black Fungus or Mucormycosis’ as a notifiable disease. West Bengal State government has announced this. The decision was taken as several cases of infection were announced in the state.

As per the new order issued by the state government, it has been made mandatory for a doctor to notify the authority on diagnosing a case of a confirmed or suspected mucormycosis.

Also Read: ‘Covid-19 is the worst crisis faced by humanity’

The state has recorded two deaths due to black fungus so far and 10 people were under treatment for the disease in the state till Monday.

Earlier, many state governments had declared the ‘Black Fungus’ as an epidemic.