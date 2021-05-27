Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches at 92.2% in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 92.2%.

880 new coronavirus cases along with 725 new recoveries and 10 deaths due to coronavirus infection were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Till now 213,784 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 197,080 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2303.

At present there are 14,401 active cases in Oman. In the last 24 hours, 86 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 746 people under medical treatment in hospitals. In this 239 were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.