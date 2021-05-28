8 people dead, 5 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor

Lucknow: 8 people died and 5 others were hospitalised in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh after drinking spurious liquor. The incident took place on Friday Karsia in the Aligarh district. As per reports, the liquor was supplied by a a contracted vendor. The victims were truck drivers.

The police was informed by the locals about the death of two people in the village due to consuming spurious liquor. The senior district officials and police rushed to the spot. When they arrived spot they were informed that six more people were also dead. Five more people were rushed to the district hospital and then shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital AMU as their condition deteriorated.