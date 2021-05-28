Covid supplies: Kerala Blasters donate 10,000 N95 masks

Kochi: To fight against the Covid-19 ISL side Kerala Blasters reach their aid by donating 10,000 N95 masks to the Government of Kerala. These masks were handed over to Suhas S IAS, the Collector of the city, T. K. Ashraf, Health standing committee chairman, P.R. Ranish, Development standing committee chairman, V. A. Sreejith, Education – sports standing committee chairman of the Cochin Corporation and will be distributed with their help to support the brave and heroic workers who are committed to the well-being of the state.

The club remains to avail all its resources and platforms to help the citizens in need of essential services, under the club’s Yellow Heart Initiative. Through Twitter and other social media handle the team expand COVID-19 assistance requests from other Twitter profiles by retweeting their tweets and posting informational content concerning the virus and vaccination drives.

“The club is trying their best to reach out to people in all possible ways. Given the severity of the situation, we deem it necessary to hand out N95 masks to help our brave front-line and emergency workers in this fight against the soaring pandemic. Let’s all do our bit by respecting all the mandates and recommendations by our health and public officials, said Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC.”

The masks were donated in addition to the 2,00,000 hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets donated by the club as preventive support to nearly 25000 front-line workers in May 2020.