Union Minister inaugurates Covid-19 Centre at Odisha steel plant

Angul: On Tuesday, a 270-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) plant in Angul was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Minister inaugurated the CCC in the presence of JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal and Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. The centre has 270 beds with oxygen support, 10 non-invasive ventilation ones, and five ICU beds with ventilators.

Inaugurating the Centre, Shri Pradhan appreciated JSPL’s support to the government in fighting the ongoing Pandemic. He lauded the Company’s role in supplying the lifesaving liquid oxygen (medical) to various hospitals across the country. He highly appreciated the facilities created in the 270 bedded Covid Care Centre by JSPL for the people of Angul.

Shri Pradhan also mentioned other corporate houses like MCL and NALCO for setting up Covid hospitals in the district.

JSPL chairperson Naveen Jindal who was present on the occasion said, “I hope this Covid Care Centre will efficiently serve the needs of people of Angul and support the government in fighting the global pandemic.”