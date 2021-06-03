BSF foils drug smuggling bid- Highest ever quantity of Heroin seized

Jaipur: The Border Security Forces had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs by Pakistani smugglers near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on the intervening night of 2/3 June. BSF personnel recovered 56 kilograms of heroin. This is the highest quantity of heroin ever recovered from the India-Pakistan border.

“BSF troops observed some suspicious movement near the wired portion of the border under Chaiky Bandly border outpost. The troops opened fire, but the Pak-based smugglers fled taking advantage of the darkness. During a search, 56.630 kg suspected heroin was seized. This is the biggest such consignment seized ever from Rajasthan frontier area by the BSF,” the BSF said in a statement.

Also Read; Court announces verdict on Mehul Choksi’s bail plea

BSF had seized around 215 kilograms of heroin from the India-Pakistan border till April 30 this year. This is the highest compared to the corresponding last five-year period.