Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 500-bed Covid-19 Care Centre

Uttarakhand: On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat virtually inaugurated a 500-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients, set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Haldwani, informed the defence ministry.

“This facility comprises 375 oxygen beds and 125 ICU beds with ventilators. With 100 per cent power backup, it is centrally air-conditioned for all weather conditions,” the ministry said, adding, “Doctors and nursing staff to run the facility would be provided by co-located Government Medical College, Haldwani.”

According to DRDO, the Centre will become fully operational from tomorrow.

The centre has been set up within 21 days by a workforce of 350 people who worked round the clock under adverse weather conditions.

Earlier on May 26, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister had inaugurated a 500-bed ‘Jaswant Singh Rawat Covid Care Center’ in Rishikesh, set up by DRDO.