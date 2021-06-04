Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lowest to  red

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices had ended in red in the Indian share market. As per the market experts, the monetary policy released by the Reserve Bank of India did not influence the share market. RBI has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35%. Repo is the rate at which RBI lends funds to l banks in the country. The reverse repo rate is the rate at which the RBI borrows from banks.

BSE Sensex crashed by 132 points to close at 52,100. NSE Nifty slipped 20 points to settle at 15,670. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The midcap and smallcap indices closed higher. Among sectors, gains were seen in metals, auto and realty indices, while banks, FMCG and pharma indices ended in the red.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel. The top losers in the market were Nestle India, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).