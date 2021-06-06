BSF soldiers injured in an attack by cattle smugglers

Kolkata: Border Security Force soldiers deployed on the India- Bangladesh border sustained severe injuries in an attack by trans-border cattle smugglers. The BSF personnel confronted the smugglers and they attacked the personnel with sticks. One of the injured BSF personnel was later taken to the hospital.

BSF personnel detected movement of about 8 to 10 cattle smugglers approaching from the Indian side along the bank of Chhoti Jamuna river. They were intending to cross the cattle towards the Bangladesh side. BSF troops confronted the smugglers to stop but cattle smugglers assaulted BSF troops with sticks during which one of the BSF troops sustained an injury on his head.

Also Read: Smuggling: Two kg of MDMA seized, 2 arrested

The South Bengal frontier which extends from the Sunderbans in the south to Malda in the north is the most porous border in the eastern area. Since 2014, at least five BSF personnel have been killed by cattle smugglers and about 150 have sustained injuries.