Covid-19 Update: 1874 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: 1874 new coronavirus cases along with 1842 new recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has released the latest data. 231,298 additional tests to detect the infection were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now, more than 51.7 million tests were conducted.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 583,071 in UAE. The total recoveries stand at 562,576. The death toll is at 1699. At present, there are 18,796 active cases under medical treatment.

Experts at a medical aviation conference held in Dubai on Saturday reiterated that air travel is the safest mode of travel during the pandemic. “The risk of contracting an infection is very low during air travel,” said Dr John Chalkley, an aviation medical expert, who stated that his conclusions were drawn from several studies, which indicate the effectiveness of safety measures in the aircraft.