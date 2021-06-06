Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has improved. The recovery rate has reached 96.3%. The fatality rate has remained firm at 1.6%. The Ministry of Health in the country has informed this.

Meanwhile, 984 new coronavirus cases along with 1185 recoveries and 16 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 349, followed by the capital Riyadh with 210, the Eastern Province with 140, Madinah recorded 73, and Asir confirmed 61 cases.

Till now 457,546 people have now contracted the disease. In this 440,644 people were cured. The death toll is at 7456. At present, there are 9,446 active cases under medical treatment and 1,545 in critical condition. More than 14 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country till now.