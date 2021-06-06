Emirates has listed out the destinations where vaccinated residents can travel quarantine-free

UAE: Dubai-based Emirates airline has said that the UAE residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can now travel to 19 countries quarantine-free.

The latest destination to open up to vaccinated travelers from the UAE is Spain. With this, UAE residents can choose from over 30 cities to travel to without serving quarantine. “From July, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways, for travelers who want to start their long-awaited adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine,” the airline said.

The tourists will be able to enter Spain, from June 7, if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of travel. Travelers will need to physically provide their vaccination certificates upon arrival and must have received vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or one of the vaccines included in the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing. These include the Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

Unvaccinated children under the age of six will be permitted to enter along with their vaccinated parents. Children over the age of six must present a negative PCR test result.

International passengers must also complete the Health Control Form (FCS) online prior to arrival.

List of other destinations where vaccinated residents can travel quarantine-free: