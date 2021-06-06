Etihad Airways announces new flight services

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new flight services. The airline has announced new seasonal flights to Greece’s popular islands, Mykonos and Santorini, and the Spanish city of Malaga in Andalusia.

Mykonos flights will operate between July 8 and September 11, and Santorini flights between July 9 and September 12. Both destinations will have twice-weekly direct service. Etihad will also launch new flights to Malaga, twice a week, between July 9 and September 15.

Also Read; Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome a baby girl

Etihad Airways had earlier announced the resumption of services to Athens, Casablanca, Nairobi, Phuket, Rabat and Seychelles.

Earlier, Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates AIrlines has also announced new seasonal services. “From July, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways, for travelers who want to start their long-awaited adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine,” the airline said.