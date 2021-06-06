Gulf country extends entry ban on passengers

Muscat: Oman has banned arrivals from three more countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Earlier, the country has extended the travel ban on passengers from 12 countries. The Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle Covid-19 prevention has announced this decision as the infection has surged in the country.

Oman has extended the entry ban for passengers from countries including England, Sudan, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, and the Philippines. The ban would remain in place for an indefinite period.

Earlier the government has allowed Omanis and citizens of other Gulf countries to move across its land borders daily for work. The country has also eased some restrictions imposed in the country. Mosques with a capacity of less than 100 people will be allowed to reopen, but only for the Muslim five daily prayers. Commercial activities will be allowed to resume at a 50 percent capacity and social functions like weddings will be allowed at a 30 percent capacity.