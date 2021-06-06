Post-poll violence: Governor summons Chief Secretary

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has instructed the Chief Secretary to brief him about the law and order situation on Monday. The governor informed this on Sunday through his social media handle.

“Extremely alarming law & order scenario @MamataOfficial . The security environment is seriously compromised. In such a grim situation called upon Chief Secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence.” tweeted Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“There is rampant post-poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial. Disturbing that this ostracisation has graduated to social boycott and denial of benefits they are otherwise entitled. They are made to suffer “extortion fee” for living in their own house or run their own business. Most unfortunate that state functionaries @MamataOfficial are not even recognizing this malaise much less take steps to contain it. Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice unfortunately engaged as an extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents”, the Governor said in another tweet.

Earlier, a group of academicians had written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to interfere in the security of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities following the post-poll violence in West Bengal. More than 13 people were killed and hundreds of houses and offices were vandalized in the state in the post-poll violence. Hundreds of people belonging to BJP and CPM had fled the state due to violence unleashed by TMC workers.

The Kolkata High Court has appointed a three-member committee to ensure that persons displaced by post-poll violence in West Bengal are able to return to their houses. The court has entrusted the committee to coordinate with local police and ensure the safe return of all those who have not been able to return home due to post-poll violence in the state. The committee will report to the court. The committee will comprise of nominees of the State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.