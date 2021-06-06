Sexual abuse: Nurse lodges complaint against doctor

Mumbai: On Sunday, another shocking incident of sexual assault was reported. As per the report, on the pretext of marrying her, the doctor assaulted the nurse.

The report further suggests that a case had been filed in this matter in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on June 4. The accused was in a relationship with a nurse from Raipur before he left for Mumbai and promised her that he will marry her. The nurse repeatedly tried to contact him but she wasn’t able to get in touch. She then registered a police complaint which was later assigned to the Bandra police station for further investigation.

According to the police information, the doctor is on a training period with a Khar-based multispeciality hospital in Mumbai. While commenting on the incident, Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP Chaitanya S said that ‘the sexual assault case was registered at Raipur, Chattisgarh and later it was assigned to the Bandra police for further investigation’.

A complaint had been filed under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Till now, no arrest has been made in this regard by the city police.