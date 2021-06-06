This is what the study shows regarding the air quality during lockdown

New Delhi: According to a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), pollution levels during the lockdown imposed in 2021 were more in comparison to the lockdown imposed last year. The Delhi-based think tank compared the air quality analysis between the lockdowns imposed in two years and released the report. The report of the CSE stated that the lockdown imposed in 2021 was effective in reducing PM2.5 pollutant levels. However, due to the short duration of the lockdown, the pollutant levels did not fall down as low as summer 2020.

According to the CSE, PM2.5 pollutant levels reduced by 20 percent after a partial lockdown was imposed in Delhi from April 6 to April 19. The average pollution levels fell down by 12 percent when the complete lockdown was imposed. The analysis read, “Meteorology would be partly responsible for this elevated level but this could also be a reflection of weakening of pollution control measures and efforts in the city and region during the pandemic phase. Traffic intensity was also comparatively higher. ”

As per the report, the monthly average level of PM2.5 pollutants in April and May this year was higher in comparison to April-May 2020. In the evening peak of the hourly cycle of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) was 29 percent higher during the 2021 lockdown as opposed to the lockdown imposed last year. The level, however, was 57 percent lower than the regular evening peak, which was recorded in May 2019.

The program manager in CSE’s urban lab team of the sustainable cities program, Avikal Somvanshi, said, “The key highlight is that during springtime, January to March, when pollution level begins to subside after winter, PM2.5 this year has recorded the highest seasonal levels compared to the corresponding period in preceding years, including 2019 which was a normal year. “