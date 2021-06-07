6 injured in blast near Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: A blast in a molten plastic paint machine near the underpass of the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru caused injury to six workers on early Monday. The explosion took place as the workers were using a thermoplastic road marking machine to paint the zebra crossing and signages on the roads leading up to the airport terminal.

Two of the six workers, Ajay Kumar and Siraj had suffered over 40% of burns and are in critical condition. The others were identified as Avinash, Goutam, Prashanth, Nagesh — all have been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

Police after preliminary investigation revealed that a substantial amount of paint vapour and mist could have been released causing the accident. “Perhaps storage of paint material, overspray could have drifted into surrounding areas, mixing with the air and accumulating in enclosed or unventilated areas leading to a blast,” the police explained.

The police have registered a case against the construction company for negligence and failure to take precautions for the safety of workers.