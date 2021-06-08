Veteran actress Tarla Joshi passed away, celebrities paid tribute

The veteran actress Tarla Joshi, popularly referred to as Badi Beeji from the television show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest. She had started her career as a costume designer. She is also credited for work in films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.

The late actress’s television co-stars including Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon, Anju Mahendroo paid tribute to her on social media. Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story and wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed..” Nia further added, “Taraji you will be always our beeji.”

Anju Mahendroo was the primary actor to share the information about Tarla Joshi’s demise publicly. Anju tweeted, “The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace.”

On the skilled entrance, Tarla Joshi was popularly identified for her characters within the exhibits Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandin.