‘ We are not only waging a battle against coronavirus but also against political infections’: Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily against the opposition parties for spreading fake news against the state government. The BJP leader in an interview given to a national daily claimed that the party will win with a two-thirds majority in the 2022 assembly elections. He also declined the news that the BJP leadership is aiming at a change in the state government.

“Also, it was the media’s professional compulsion to sensationalize and exaggerate in order to get catchy headlines and grab eyeballs. These meetings are not new. BJP is a cadre-based party that does not adhere to nepotism. The party keeps its cadre active. For this, senior leaders meet every two months and hold meetings with state units,” said Yogi Adityanath.

“We are ready to face any situation. We won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 2017 UP assembly elections and the 2019 elections. We are not only waging a battle against coronavirus but also against ‘rajnaitik sankraman’ (political infections). We will continue to battle it out under the leadership of PM Modi. BJP will win with a two-thirds majority in 2022,” claimed the CM.

“They are just doing formalities to be in the limelight. Others are just tweeting to be in the media. Where were these people during the first and the second wave? They have never been into serving people. It is not in their genes,” said Yogi criticizing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leaders.