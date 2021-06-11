Board exams to be held in July if Covid positivity rate drops below 2%: Assam CM

Guwahati: On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from July 15, if the COVID-19 positivity rate drops down to 2 per cent. The current positivity rate in the state is 3.24 per cent.

Addressing a press conference held to mark the completion of his first 30 days as Assam CM, the Minister said, a series of meetings held by the education department with guardians, students’ organisations and other administrators are in favour of holding the examinations. ‘The schedule for the examinations will be announced within the next few days but with the rider that the positivity rate in the state comes down to less than two per cent,’ he said.

The Minister further said, the examinations will be held for one or two days with strict compliance of Covid-19 norms and the question papers will be of objective type, adding, ‘The matric (class 10) and the higher secondary examinations are important as several empowering schemes like handing laptops and scooties are linked to these examinations.’

‘However, the board examinations will be cancelled, if the positivity rate is above two per cent on July 1, as we cannot take the risk with the lives of students’. In such condition, schools will be directed to conduct the evaluation for which the modalities will be worked out and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will announce it accordingly, Sarma added.

Grade 10 and 12 final examinations were initially scheduled to commence on May, but were postponed due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19. Several states have cancelled their board examinations after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to not conduct grade 12 examinations amid the pandemic.