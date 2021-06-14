Covid-19 Update: 1109 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate remained firm at 96.2% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.6% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

A total of 1109 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 359, followed by the capital Riyadh with 221, the Eastern Province with 189, Asir recorded 85, Jazan with 68 cases, Madina confirmed 67 cases, Al Khaseem 45, Hail 23, Tabuk with 15, Al Baha with 14, Najran with 12 and Al Jouf 5. Till now 466,906 people have been infected by coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 1148 new recoveries were reported taking the total recovered cases to 449,241. A total of 18 new deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 757,290. At present, there are 10,075 active cases in the country. In this 1,596 are in critical condition. Till now 15,828,835 vaccines were administrated in the country.