  UAE issues new stricter rules for passenger, charter flights

Dubai: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in UAE issued new stricter Covid-19 safety rules for commercial passenger flights and charter flights from certain countries. The new guidelines apply to all airline companies operating flights from the following countries – Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia to UAE.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers must wear a monitoring and tracking device for at least 10 days. They must also undergo a ten-day quarantine period, and complete a PCR test upon arrival followed by two other PCR tests on the fourth and eighth day of their quarantine period. The rules are also applicable to crew members.

GACA also made it clear that all arrivals are subject to the Immigration conditions in the UAE. The operators of unscheduled and charter flights must also obtain the approval of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). The operators must inform NCEMA at least 5 days before the flight.

‘The current development on the Covid-19 pandemic leads the UAE to impose new restrictions. The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates, said the circular issued by GACA.