Gulf country imposes new ban on movement, commercial activities

Muscat: Supreme Committee in Oman has imposed new restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Supreme Committee has banned the movement of individuals and vehicles from 8pm to 4am, starting Sunday. All public places and commercial establishments will remain closed, too. The ban will be in effect until further notice.

The decision excludes home deliveries as well as exempted activities and categories announced during previous curfews.

The Supreme Committee has confirmed that all health sector institutions, led by the Ministry of Health, will continue to implement the national immunization programme. It has also called on the relevant target groups to take the initiative to get vaccinated.