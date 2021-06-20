Know the nine countries that now allow tourists from India

With the decrease in Covid cases in certain parts of India, some of us are once again packing our bags to leave the country for a much-needed vacation. With the decrease in Covid cases in most parts of India, some of you might have been thinking of packing your bags to leave the country for a much-needed vacation. Though several countries have yet to open their doors visitors, the following countries are now open to all Indian visitors:

Russia

Russia is the largest country in the world. You may not be able to visit all 17 million square kilometers, but Moscow and St. Petersburg are must-sees. Moscow’s top attractions include St. Basil’s Cathedral, Red Square, Lenin’s Mausoleum, and the Kremlin. While the Hermitage Museum, Catherine Palace, and Winter Palace are unquestionably must-see attractions in St. Petersburg. Passengers entering the Federation must have a printed negative COVID-19 PCR test result issued at least 72 hours in advance of their arrival.

Serbia

Though Serbia welcomes Indian visitors, there are only a few flight options between Mumbai and Belgrade (KLM and Lufthansa). Kalemegdan, often described as Belgrade's most romantic spot, is a must-see location in Serbia, as are the Church of St. Sava, the House on the Drina, the Studenica Monastery, and the Subotica City Hall. Visitors must show proof of a negative RT-PCR test performed up to 48 hours before departure. Passengers under the age of 12 are not permitted.

Iceland

Pure Luxe by KFT, a travel company, is offering fully vaccinated Indians luxury charters from Mumbai to Reykjavik. A valid Schengen visa is required. An 11-night Work from Hotel package is available for Rs 58,000 (single occupancy) and Rs 98,000 (double occupancy) + 5% GST. The 11-night Luxe Explorer package costs around Rs 2.4 lakh + 5%. (double occupancy). Upon arrival, a valid vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test are required. Travelers will be subjected to a COVID-19 screening test at the border upon arrival but will be exempt from quarantine if the test is negative.

Rwanda

Rwanda is open to any Indian national with a valid visa who is traveling to any African country. Visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial; go on safari in Akagera National Park; go gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park; spend a day in Nyungwe Forest National Park, one of Africa’s most important forest conservation areas; and see the King’s Palace Museum (Nyanza District). Prior to arrival, all visitors to Rwanda must complete the passenger locator form and upload their negative COVID-19 test certificate. Upon arrival, all passengers must proceed to a government-approved hotel for a second COVID-19 test. On www.rbc.gov.rw, you can find a passenger locator form as well as a list of designated transit hotels.

Uzbekistan

Any Indian national with a valid visa for a CIS country (excluding Russia) is eligible to travel to Uzbekistan. Ark and Chor Minor (Bukhara); Registan and Gur-e-Amir (Samarkand); Amir Timur Museum and Chorsu Bazaar (Tashkent); the Walled City of Khiva; Palace of Khudayar Khan (Kokand); and Aydarkul Lake are all must-sees. Travelers must present a negative PCR test that was performed no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival in the country. A 14-day quarantine or self-isolation period is required.

Egypt

Even though the number of flights has been reduced, Indians can still travel to Egypt. There are currently restrictions for tourists arriving in the coastal governorates of the Red Sea, South Sinai and Matrouh, to travel to other governorates in Egypt. Upon arrival in Egypt, all visitors will be subjected to health screenings, and all visitors will be required to fill out a health declaration. Beginning August 15, all arrivals must present a negative RT-PCR test that is no more than 72 hours old.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia is open to any Indian national with a valid visa who is traveling to any African country. Must-see/do activities include visiting Lalibela’s rock-hewn churches, feeling the heat at the Danakil Depression, visiting Semien Mountains National Park, feeding hyenas in the historic town of Harar Jegol, visiting ancient island monasteries around Lake Tana, and visiting Gondar castles. A certificate proving a negative RT-PCR test is required. The certificate’s validity should not exceed 120 hours from the date the sample is given. At the airport, fill out a self-declaration form.

Afghanistan

Travel is currently permitted for any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined solely for Afghanistan. When in Herat, you must see the Buddha Niches, Gazar Gah, Herat Citadel, Babur’ Gardens, Hazrat Ali Shrine, Bala Hissar, and City Walls. Passengers arriving at the airport are not required to have an RT-PCR test certificate. They are, however, advised to self-quarantine at home for 14 days upon the arrival.