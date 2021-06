Mathura: At least 36 passengers were injured as a double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway. All injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and are under medical treatment. Three of the injured were in critical condition.

The bus carrying more than 100 passengers was going to Delhi from Madhubani in Bihar. The rescue operation was supervised by senior police officials and chief medical officer.