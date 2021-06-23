Gulf country launches new long-term residence visas

Muscat: Oman has launched new long-term residence visas. Under the new Investment Residency Programme (IRP), renewable five and ten-year residence permits will be provided to foreign investors. This was announced by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

The IRP will be launched in September. The decision was taken to attract foreign investment and to create more jobs in the country. The IRP targets sectors like industry, tourism, mining, logistics, agriculture, fisheries, education, health and information technology (IT).