WhatsApp rival Telegram introduces a bunch of new features

The famous encrypted messaging software, Telegram has introduced a group video call function for its users, in order to compete with digital behemoths Zoom and WhatsApp. This function was requested by Telegram users for over a year, and it has now been implemented.

Users of the latest version of Telegram iOS, Android, and desktop applications may convert group audio chats into video conference calls. The group video call function currently has a maximum of 30, however, Telegram indicated that this number would be increased shortly.

Telegram has also included dynamic backgrounds and message animations. This is the first of its type in the messaging app market. When you send or receive a new message, the multicoloured gradient backdrop will begin to move. According to Telegram, these designs are energy efficient, which means they won’t drain your device’s battery as much. Users may also build their own dynamic background using the different colours and patterns available.

Telegram has also enhanced the noise reduction in voice chats so as to go along with these new features. If you’re on a call in a noisy area, this will assist to keep your audio clear for everyone. This functionality can now be turned on and off manually via settings, thanks to the addition of a new toggle. Furthermore, there is a fully redesigned Telegram icon for all iOS users.

Telegram saw an increase in new users earlier this year when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent a tweet asking his followers not to use Facebook-owned WhatsApp due to the company’s revised privacy policies.