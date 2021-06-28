Breaking News: R-Day violence-Main accused arrested

New Delhi: The key accused Gurjot Singh was arrested for hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort during the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws passed by the Central Government on Republic Day. He carried a reward of 1 lakh rupees for his arrest. He was on the most-wanted list of the crime branch. On the day of the incident, he led the mob from atop the fort, according to the police.

Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet in which 17 people, including Deep Sidhu, are named. On May 17, nearly four months after the violence, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is responsible for investigating it, filed a 3,224-page first charge sheet against Sidhu and 15 others. Sidhu, who was accused of being a key conspirator in the violence, was arrested on February 9. In addition to that, the police believed he contributed to the chaos at the Red Fort.