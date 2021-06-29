Fuel prices for the month of July announced

Abu Dhabi: Fuel prices for the month of July was announced in UAE by the fuel price committee on Tuesday. The new revised price list will come into effect from July 1.

Fuel prices were increased for the fifth month in a row. The Fuel Price Committee announced an increase of around 3% for petrol and 5% for diesel.

As per the new revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.47 per litre, up from Dh2.38 in June. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.35 a litre, up from Dh2.27 per litre in June and the and E-Plus 91 will cost Dh2.28 a litre, up from Dh2.19 in June. Diesel will cost Dh2.42 a litre, an increase from Dh2.30 in the previous month.

UAE has liberalized the fuel prices in 2015 and accordingly the fuel prices were adjusted in line with the international market. The price revision was stopped last year due to Covid-19 and resumed from March 2021.