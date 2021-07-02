A career in Navy beckons: Applications invited

New Delhi: The Indian Navy invited applications from candidates for Short Service Commission Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Navy -joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is July 16, 2021. Interviews will be tentatively scheduled from August 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata.

Indian Navy SSC Vacancy Details:

SSC General Service (GS/X) – 47

Hydro Cadre – 3

Indian Navy SSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have BE/B.Tech degree with minimum 60 percent marks in Computer Science/ Computer Engg. / IT, M.Sc (Computer/IT), MCA or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT).

Age Limit:

Candidates should be born from January 2, 1997 to July 1, 2002.

Selection Process for Indian Navy Short Service Commission (SSC):

Shortlisting of applications will be based on the preference of entries and normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree till 5th semester.

SSB Interview:

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interviews through e-mail or SMS. Selected candidates will be called for medical examination as applicable to their entry.