Sania Mirza and Bethaine Mattek-Sands out of Wimbledon women’s doubles

London: Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands were bowed out of women’s doubles second round at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Sania and Mattek-Sands lost to the Russian pairing of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets 4-6, 3-6. Sania and Mattek-Sands had defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the first round on Thursday.

Sania and compatriot Rohan Bopanna had entered the second round of the mixed doubles, by defeating the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first-round clash. The Indian pair will face the British pair of Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith in their second round.