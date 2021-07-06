HealthifyMe acquires Under45, launches vaccination booking

Health-tech startup HealthifyMe announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the Under 45 team, which gained popularity for assisting people in finding Covid vaccination slots. HealthifyMe has also opened vaccine slot bookings on its app and website, HealthifyMe.com, in conjunction with this.

‘HealthifyMe, which has registered as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with CoWin, now allows users to book slots directly from the company. HealthifyMe has also acqui-hired the team to help with its vaccination slot booking initiative.’ according to a statement.

Vaccinateme.in, which was previously launched in 10 languages earlier this year and helped over 8 million people search for slots and be notified when they became available. The Under 45 platform, created by Chennai-based techie Berty Thomas, sends vaccination slot alerts to users who sign up for the service via the telegram messaging app.

670 Telegram channels provide live vaccination alerts to the platform’s 4.1 million subscribers. Thomas will work with Manan Chandan, Senior Director at HealthifyMe and Project Lead of VaccinateMe, as an Associate Director, according to the statement.

HealthifyMe has already committed $1 million to this cause and will continue to do so as needed.