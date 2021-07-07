Jeff Bezos’ fortune touches record $211 billion after Pentagon move

Jeff Bezos’ net worth reached a new high of $211 billion on July 6, following a jump in Amazon shares, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The US Defense Department announced on July 6 that its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project with Microsoft had been terminated. Following the revelation, Amazon shares rose 4.7 percent, boosting the world’s richest person’s worth by $8.4 billion.

Microsoft and Amazon.com, according to the Pentagon, are the only vendors ‘capable of meeting the department’s requirements.’ It said that it will establish a new multivendor cloud computing contract with Microsoft and Amazon as potential partners.

As per Bloomberg, the last time a billionaire’s wealth ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesla creator Elon Musk’s net worth reached $210 billion.

Bezos has formally resigned as CEO of Amazon, exactly 27 years after founding the e-commerce behemoth. On July 5, he turned over the reins to Andy Jassy. He still owns about 11% of the company and serves as the firm’s executive chairman.