‘Mid-week break’: Actor Ram Charan and wife shares pic of their lunch date

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela enjoyed a nice, romantic lunch date on Wednesday, a glimpse of which Upasana shared on her social media profile. They recently took a ‘mid-week break’ after a long time away from their hectic schedules. Upasana Kamineni Konidela published her photo of Ram Charan and herself. She wrote: ‘Mid-week … Lunch break… Lunch date…’ She sports a floral blouse and green pants, while the actor wears a white shirt.

On June 14, 2012, Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni in Hyderabad. He is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi and cousin with south actors such as Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej.

On their wedding anniversary in June, Upasana posted this adorable picture of them with the caption: ‘Cheers to us for keeping it real, robust and radiant.’

In 2007, Ram Charan made his acting debut with the Telugu film Chirutha. His credits include Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and Zanjeer. He also produced movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No 150.

In October of this year, the actor is slated to appear in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which stars Junior NTR. The SS Raajamouli-directed film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.