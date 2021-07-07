Police arrests ‘ Maoist couriers’, recovers arms and ammunition

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police arrested 8 alleged Maoist `couriers’ and recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and other material. Police intercepted four vehicles in the Kirnapur forest in Balaghat district which borders Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. After checking the police recovered Three pistols, magazines of pistols and AK-47 rifles, eight gelatin rods, an LED torch, air pump, clothes, tents and other material from the vehicles.

The arrested were identified as Sanjay Naji and Rohit Shiva Bhai Butani from Mumbai, Ghanshyam Shivlal Anchale and Vijay Jivan Koreti from Gondia (Maharashtra), Shakeel Khan and Wajid Taithari of Kota and Tauseef and Jitendra Agrawal from Jhalawar in Rajasthan.

The police informed that the accused supplied arms and explosives to Maoist groups active in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.