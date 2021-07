Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former minister Kripashankar Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kripashankar Singh received BJP membership at party’s Mumbai headquarters in presence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil.

Kripashankar Singh, MLA from Kalina in Santacruz was the president of Mumbai Congress Committee during 2008-2012 and former minister of state for Home.