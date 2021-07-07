DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsexamsIndiaNEWSNewsEducationMobile Apps

Students double the memes as CBSE announces two Board Exams for 2022 Batch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) unveiled a new evaluation method for the academic year 2021-2022 on July 5, prompting a flurry of online reactions. The board said that it will cut the curriculum and divide the academic year into two terms, with tests at the conclusion of each term.

Netizens raced to Twitter as soon as the news of ‘double boards’ surfaced on the internet, expressing their thoughts on the topic. While many students expressed their dissatisfaction and irritation, students who graduated ‘just in time’ posted memes and jokes about it.

Take a look at some of the most creative responses of the trending #CBSE:

