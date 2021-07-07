Students double the memes as CBSE announces two Board Exams for 2022 Batch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) unveiled a new evaluation method for the academic year 2021-2022 on July 5, prompting a flurry of online reactions. The board said that it will cut the curriculum and divide the academic year into two terms, with tests at the conclusion of each term.

Netizens raced to Twitter as soon as the news of ‘double boards’ surfaced on the internet, expressing their thoughts on the topic. While many students expressed their dissatisfaction and irritation, students who graduated ‘just in time’ posted memes and jokes about it.

Take a look at some of the most creative responses of the trending #CBSE:

Me and the Bois copying Cash Flow MCQs in boards with hand cricket signs#CBSE pic.twitter.com/9MKANvvA0X — UjanSarkar (@SarkarUjan) July 5, 2021

Students after knowing about MCQs type questions in Term-1#CBSE pic.twitter.com/rM1WDZjNWe — Pranav Raj (@pranav_raj07) July 5, 2021

#CBSE *CBSE Board Exam 2022 Will Be Held In 2 Parts, On Reduced Syllabus CBSE students rn : pic.twitter.com/OuR4YhplIi — Shivangi Tomar (@Shivangitomar22) July 5, 2021

#CBSE announced double examination for 10th & 12th 2021-2022 batch .

le 2020-2021 students : pic.twitter.com/pXMtXMpuW8 — Akriti ?? (@clingysoul__) July 6, 2021

Me after watching new pattern of #CBSE for board's. pic.twitter.com/HLJBPeDn7X — Akshaj Soni (@akshaj_soni_) July 6, 2021

Me in total confusion whether i should be happy or sad after the cbse announcement!!! #CBSE pic.twitter.com/0GynJ8PS8r — BTS_ARMY ? (@BTS_supporters7) July 5, 2021