Taapsee to star in Telugu Film ‘Mishan Impossible’

With her latest film ‘Mishan Impossible,’ directed by Swaroop RSJ, actress Taapsee Pannu is set to make her Telugu come back. Pannu, who debuted in the Telugu film ‘Jhummandi Naadam’ in 2010, is back in the industry two years after her bilingual thriller ‘Game Over.’ Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy will produce the film.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old actor arrived in Hyderabad to join the film’s crew, with the producers releasing a promotional image of Pannu in a hand cast and gazing at a laptop.

‘In the last seven years, I’ve been on the lookout for opportunities to be a part of the stories in which I want to be an audience. ‘Mishan Impossible’ is one of the films on which I will spend my time and money,’ Pannu said. The actor further said ‘Mishan Impossible’ has an ‘impressive storyline’ and a ‘good team’ behind it.

‘I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I’m doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this,’ Pannu added.

Pannu is currently starring in the thriller ‘Haseen Dillruba,’ which debuted on Netflix last week. Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane also star in the film, which was written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew.