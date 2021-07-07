The CAA grants citizenship to Pakistani migrants

Bhopal: Six Pakistani migrants who have lived in Madhya Pradesh for decades were granted Indian citizenship on Wednesday under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said. Narottam Mishra, the state’s home minister, said these migrants were victims of religious persecution.

‘Indian citizenship has been given to Hindu migrants who reached here due to religious persecution in neighbouring countries. Today, the state government completed the process and issued citizenship certificates,’ Mr. Mishra said to reporters. According to the minister, Nandlal and Amit Kumar, who gained citizenship, reside in Bhopal, while Arjundas Manchandani, Jairam Das, Narayan Das and Saushalya Bai came from Mandsaur.

Mr. Manchandani said in an interview with reporters, ‘We are happy that the government has granted us citizenship. I was neither an Indian nor a Pakistani for 31 years, but I am now an Indian citizen’. These people came to Madhya Pradesh from the Sindh province of Pakistan between 1988 and 2005, and gained Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 2014 as a result of religious persecution may now apply for Indian citizenship.