Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces has gunned down two top leaders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in an encounter at Pazipora area of Kralgund in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and Indian Army has neutralized Burhan Wani and Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid. Both the militants were engaged in series of killings of civilians and security forces in Kashmir.

‘One of the oldest and top commander of HM militant outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several militancy crimes. A big success: IGP Kashmir,’ tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.