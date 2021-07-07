UAE based airline launches flight tickets at 179 dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Low budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced new flight service to Baku in Azerbaijan from August 14. The flight to Baku will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday. Ticket rate starts at UAE Dirham 179.

Also Read; Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai residence, consoles Saira Banu

‘Baku is a city like no other with a unique fusion of cultures offering a wide variety for everyone, from hospitality, history to F&B. As restrictions across the world start to ease, we continue to provide more travel options for those with a desire to travel – we look forward to seeing you on board soon,’ said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.