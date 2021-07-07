DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Wimbledon Tennis: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna crash out in mixed doubles

Jul 7, 2021, 11:59 pm IST

London: In tennis, ace Indian players Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna crashed out of mixed doubles event at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer  defeated the Indian duo by 3-6 6-3 9-11.Klepac and Rojer had clinched the first set on Tuesday before rain forced a suspension in play.

Earlier, Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands were bowed out in the second round of the women’s doubles. Sania and Mattek-Sands lost to the Russian pairing of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets 4-6, 3-6.

