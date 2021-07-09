Indian Army foils infiltration bid, neutralized one militant

Srinagar: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan based militants and neutralized a militant along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and hand grenades.

‘On July 7, Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate Nowshera sector. Army soldiers neutralized them through surveillance grid. One terrorist has been killed and his body is recovered. Huge cache of arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, four magazines two hand grenades were recovered. The infallible bravery of Army soldiers shows that we can halt any Pakistani action across the LoC,’ said Major General Rajeev Puri.