Get ready! NEET-PG 2021 to be held in September

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to postgraduate medical degrees will be held on September 11 this year.

‘We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!’ read the tweet by Mandaviya.

The undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 will be held on September 12, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

The government had earlier postponed this year’s NEET-PG, which was scheduled to take place on April 18. The Ministry of Health later announced on May 3 that the NEET PG test will not be conducted till August 31, 2021.

After a group of NEET-PG applicants petitioned the Supreme Court over the exam’s conduct during the worrying pandemic rise in April, the exam was postponed in view of the surge of COVID 19 cases.