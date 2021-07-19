WhatsApp rolling out a major update

On Monday, WhatsApp began rolling out joinable group calls, which allow users to join a group video or voice call after it has begun and has been missed previously. Users will be able to join a group call even if they miss a call when their phone rings at first. WhatsApp users haven’t had a native option to join a group call until now. During a voice or video call on the platform, however, participants in an active call can add members.

Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to the group calling on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post.

Even if you have missed the call you will see a TAP TO JOIN option in the call log . To join an ongoing call you need to just select this option.

WhatsApp has also added a new call info screen that allows users to see who has been invited but has not yet joined the conversation. Instead of getting their information after joining the call, you can look at the call’s active participants from the call info screen. In addition, the call info screen includes an Ignore button that allows you to ignore a call and rejoin it later from the Calls tab.

WhatsApp was seen testing joinable calls on the platform last week. The new experience was introduced in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.140.11 for iPhone users. There was also a call screen that resembled Apple’s FaceTime interface.