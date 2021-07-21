Vellore Airport opening to be delayed

According to official sources, the Vellore airport facility was started under the Central government’s UDAN RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik Regional Connectivity Scheme) and should have opened more than a year ago. However, due to the pandemic, it was delayed, as was the connecting of the runway and terminal building on either side of the Abdullapuram–Asanambut Road.

Finally, the Asanambut Road was closed and a perimeter road was built, allowing traffic to flow freely, according to officials. Following that, Vellore district officials were taken aback when airport officer in charge Meghanathan requested an additional 11 acres during a meeting chaired by then Collector A Shanmuga Sundram.

‘We have asked for 10.82 acres at the end of the runway to ensure total safety,’ AAI Chennai regional executive director R Madhavan said when asked about the airport’s current status. Following the handover of the land, we will begin the tender process to complete the work, which will take three months, after which the facility will apply to the DGCA for an operational licence.’