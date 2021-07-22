Chinese vaccine produces weaker antibody to Delta

Colombo: A new research study carried out by Sri Lankan researchers revealed that the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Chinese company Sinopharm produces a weaker antibody response to the Delta variant. The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Sir Jayewardenoura, Colombo Municipal Council and Oxford University, London.

As per the results, the antibody levels in people vaccinated with Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV vaccine had a 1.38 fold reduction to the Delta variant. The vaccine also induced a 10-fold decrease in antibody levels to the Beta variant.

The research team claims that they did not witness significant differences in levels of antibodies to the two variants from the blood serum of vaccinated people compared with the serum of those who had been naturally infected. The Sinopharm vaccine may be able to induce antibody-based responses against the two variants similar to the levels seen following natural infection, the research paper claims.

Delta Variant was detected in India last year. The variant is more infectious and is behind the recent surge of cases in several countries. The Beta variant was detected in South Africa. The sinopharm vaccine is one of the most used vaccines in the world.