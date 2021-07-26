Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar, UAE dirham in the forex market. As per the market analysts, the weak opening of the Indian share market has influenced the performance of the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 74.43 against the US dollar. During the trading it then slipped further to 74.44, registering a fall of 4 paise. On Friday, the Indian currency settled marginally higher at 74.40 against the US currency. The Indian rupee is at 20.28 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Tesla car’s autopilot system confuses the moon with traffic light; video viral

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies is down by 0.05% to 92.86.