India honours war heroes on this Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated on Monday, July 26, in India to honor the heroes of the Kargil War. In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan’s attempts at capturing strategic heights in Kargil in ‘Operation Vijay’ (victory).

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘We remember our sacrifices. We remember their courage. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day…’. Additionally, he shared an excerpt from his Mann Ki Baat radio program from last year.

The President and the Chief of Defence Staff were also scheduled to visit Drass today to pay homage to these soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial near Tololing, however, they were unable to make it because of inclement weather.

Rawat was already in Kargil where he assessed the security situation on Sunday, but army officials told the news agency that the President will now lay a wreath at Baramulla War Memorial in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Opposition party Congress also took to Twitter to express their gratitude for the ‘bravery and sacrifice’ of the army. ‘Our tribute to the heroes who protect us & inspire the nation.’

Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter, ‘Heartfelt tributes to every soldier who laid down his life for the dignity of our tricolour. We will always remember yours and your family’s supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind.’

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tribute to the ‘valour and sacrifice’ of the Indian army in Kargil. She tweeted that India’s armed forces have always taken on any challenge and upheld the sovereign rights of Indians.

According to G Kishan Reddy, he salutes and bows in reverence to all the soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives for the freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Maa Bharati. ‘Victory of India in Kargil is a testament to our personnel’s unparalleled patriotism,’ he said.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian army also released a video on Twitter honoring these soldiers. Calling the army ‘strong and capable,’ ADGPI said, ’26 July Kargil Vijay Diwas epitomises the Saga of Valour of our soldiers during #KargilWar. The gallant soldiers of the #IndianArmy defeated the Pakistani invaders with undaunted courage & determination.’

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, tweeted, ‘Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, we pay homage to all those heroes of our great nation who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation,’ he wrote.